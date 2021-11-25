Paolo Guerrero is recovering in Lima.

Nestor Bonillo, member of the technical command of the peruvian team, spoke again about the injury of Paolo Guerrero. The Argentine is one of those who is most attentive to the evolution of his knee injury. The physical trainer, in a recent interview, pointed out that in the head of the ‘Predator’ is not the double date of Playoffsbut to make a full recovery.

“We, nor he have considered that it has to be in January. What we are considering is that it has to be 100% recovered. When that happens, it will be seen on what date he will play “ Bonillo said for Willax Deportes.

The companion of Ricardo GarecaHe also gave a detailed explanation of the recovery process of the Peruvian striker. “Paolo goes very well with the knee. It has very good extension and flexion ranges. In addition, work is being done on muscle recomposition. Once this is achieved, we will move on to another stage, which is the field work “, he stated.

NEXT DUELS OF THE ‘BLANQUIRROJA’

The peruvian team He is in the playoff position and will have two games at the beginning of next year with direct rivals in the classification to Qatar 2022. The first challenge that the ‘Tigre’ Gareca and company will have to face is Colombia in visiting condition. A difficult square and where the ‘bicolor’ has not won for a long time. The second will be to receive the third of the table, Ecuador. The ‘Tri’ is going through a good time, but ‘everyone’s team’ already knows what it’s like to beat them at the Nacional.

Date 15: Colombia vs. Peru in Barranquilla (January 27, 2022)

Date 16: Peru vs. Ecuador in Lima (February 1, 2022)

Date 17: Uruguay vs. Peru in Montevideo (March 24, 2022)

Date 18: Peru vs. Paraguay in Lima (March 29, 2022)

