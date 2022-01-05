“We are a company of the people and for the people. We are very aware that if you take care of your collaborators and their families, they will take care of the company, ”says the interviewee.

Villafuerte assures that Nestlé invests a lot in protecting its people, since in addition to the recognition it enjoys for its products and its global presence, it wants its collaborators to feel proud of its company.

She says that when she came to the company 13 years ago, her goal was to build an important organizational culture and, now, she feels satisfied with how much progress has been made in the organization.

“It is amazing how they have taken the initiative to enter Nestlé in the I Love My TOP Job contest. See how they were aware of the call and their enthusiasm to participate, speaks of how happy they feel in their work, “says the board.

For Villafuerte, the best collaborators are always those who feel supported and respected by their company. “They give their best and develop their greatest potential when they feel good, happy and protected,” emphasizes the specialist.

Congruence and leadership

The interviewee highlights that Nestlé’s organizational culture is one of the best, even in Latin America, because it is congruent. “Here we comply with what we say and, above all, everyone is involved and supported, from the CEO, to the collaborators of the most remote place where we have a presence.”