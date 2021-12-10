Neo’s return is just around the corner. One of the most anticipated productions of the year will be released in 12 days and the dissemination and marketing campaigns continue to go, burning its last cartridges. The most recent of them stayed at the The Game Awards gala, held last Thursday, December 9. In it, a clip of just over a minute was shared where you see how Neo and his new company try to rescue part of their past in The Matrix Resurrections.

Seen what is seen, after the events of The Matrix Revolutions (The Wachowski Sisters, 2003), Neo has lost his memory. What in another story could have been the opportunity to focus the story in another direction, for example, here will serve for the character to go back to his tradition. Added to this, it appears that her old skills are still needed today. Therefore, Neo is key again.

It may be that in this last aspect there is some variation in relation to the original trilogy. Will Neo have the same messiah role or will the task of saving part of a reality be more of a team effort rather than subject to a single individual? We will have to wait until December 22, when it will be released, to be more certain about it. Much that is related to this production has been kept secret, beyond the presentation of new characters and possible plots. Some of that is in the clip of The Matrix Resurrections recently released.

The new preview on ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘

The advance on The Matrix Resurrections delves into one of the first scenes that was seen, with the arrival of the first trailer. Neo, along with the character played by Jessica henwick, he crosses a door that takes him to Japan. The moment is in line with all the mythology and references exposed about the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland Lewis Carroll’s novel.

Neo will enter that train from Japan and then to another place that, in turn, could serve as a trigger to take it to other spaces. Several of them are already known to those who have seen the previous Matrix movies. Apparently, although The Matrix Resurrections It is presented as a production that will explore new scenarios, the relationship with those three works will be sustained.

This detail is not minor: the entire franchise may be one of the keys in terms of science fiction in the history of cinema, not to mention that there are critics who consider Matrix (The Wachowski Sisters, 1999) as a kind of watershed within the genre due to its influence on other works. That is why there is so much expectation regarding The Matrix Resurrections. There is not only one fandom attentive but also a universe of critics and analysts anxious about the final result of a cult work.

In that sense, the movie billboard during December will be quite close. Most likely Spider-Man: No way home to become the highest grossing film since the beginning of the pandemic (and perhaps the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe). But nevertheless, The Matrix Resurrections she could be a solid contender in that competition. To all the tradition is added the growth of Keanu Reeves as a cult actor, as well as his most important productions.