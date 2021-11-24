This summer NEO The World Ends With You managed to break with the saying “The second parts were never good“by leaving us with a magnificent sequel that, while not perfect, managed maintain the same quality level as the original title. However, it is seen that this has not been enough, apparently it has taken a good hit in sales.

That is what we can read in the latest financial report published by Square Enix, in which it can be seen that the company claims that the game has sold below expectations that had been raised, although what it does assure is that it has been very well received by users who have tried it.

Thus, the players who have participated in the Game of the Reapers in this second part have been delighted, but not enough have given this continuation a chance which was first published on PS4 and Nintendo Switch and at the end of September made the leap to PC on the Epic Games Store.

As with the first installment of the series, the action takes place in the streets of Shibuya, in Tokyo, where a group of characters are forced to participate in a deadly game to survive. This leaves us with an adventure with endless action combats and a story that easily grabs you with a masterful soundtrack.