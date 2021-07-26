NEO Review: The World Ends With You

The World Ends With You is one of the most outstanding works of Tetsuya Nomura, beyond the Kingdom Hearts saga. The title was born on Nintendo DS to introduce the story of Neku, Shiki and the rest of the members of the Reapers game, with one of the most interesting and intricate storylines in the interactive entertainment sector. A long time has had to wait for the sequel to become a reality, NEO: The World Ends With You, but this coming Tuesday, July 27th, will be available to all users of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. U.S we have already had the opportunity to play it and we are going to offer you all our impressions through the analysis.

A new group in the same game

If Neku, Shiki and company managed to rise as great characters in the first title, NEO: The World Ends With You also has a colorful group that has a lot to offer as the days in the game of Reapers progress.. With the rules already known, the title unfolds in a similar way to the first installment, although it offers unexpected twists that make it a fresh proposal and that pays a great tribute to those who enjoyed the original game, although in this sense not We will offer any kind of detail so that you can discover it for yourself.

Much noise and … many nuts

The reissue of The World Ends With You on Nintendo Switch came involved in some controversy over how difficult the movement controls were and how orthopedic its combat was, something that has been more than resolved in NEO: The World Ends With You. This time, Combats against Noise and other enemies are much more dynamic and accessible. I have had the opportunity to play it on PlayStation and each of the members of the group can carry a pin, something that translates into each of the buttons dedicated to the use of actions and attacks. Of course, it is a much more comfortable option that allows the unfolding of the battles to be pure fun. Frenetism and agility are the words that can best define it.

Once this problem is solved, the combats become totally enjoyable and the leveling of characters can be done in a much more natural way. The dynamics are practically the same: you have different pins to perform melee and ranged attacks, healing and support elements and a long list of options very similar to those of the previous title. Each pin can level up and even transform into another much more powerful, so fighting against Noise, even if it is not mandatory, always has its benefit to get the most out of the abilities of each character. The truth is that everything that has to do with the system is very neat and well elaborated, which makes it especially enjoyable.

Besides, they are also back restaurants and clothing stores, which serve to level up the attributes of each of the members of the group: health, attack, defense and style. With all these possibilities, you can form a strong and balanced team. Another great advantage in this regard is that, even if your group is completely satiated with food, you don’t necessarily have to wait for the next day in real life to be able to feed them again; When the satiety bar goes down, you can go back to buying food and raising its attributes, which makes the process much easier. What’s more, the leveling process is really interesting, because if you chain groups of Noise on the map you will fight them in a consecutive sequence, so the experience multiplier will go up depending on the groups of enemies you face, with a maximum of 5.

It seems that everything has been built to make the game more accessible and not make the same mistakes as the original proposal, something that caused many to move away so as not to suffer the boredom of any of its mechanics. In this sense, everything flows normally, so it is totally recommended.

Slow in progress and lacking in ideas beyond the main thing

If in terms of combat system, NEO: The World Ends With You borders on perfection, in everything else it falls short. Although the plot line is interesting for all those who enjoyed the first installment, the lines of dialogue that follow one another are very heavy on most occasions, happening during interminable minutes in which inconsequential conversations are prolonged at many points. Something that, added to bullet format in which they are reproduced, causes some fatigue, because in the first week of play everything is reproduced very slowly, which makes it difficult to get hooked on the plot and pay attention to absolutely everything that is said, something that is crucial in the Tetsuya Nomura games. The lack of cinematics weighs heavily on him.

What’s more, secondary tasks are not interesting at all, despite the wide options that are being offered beyond the main line. In NEO: The World Ends With You there is even a social network that connects each character that appears in the game, so if you want to complete it, you must necessarily resort to secondary missions destined for a specific character. All these tasks are just a little detour from the road It doesn’t require a lot of research or significant effort. The vast majority of them are resolved with a special power of each of the team members, which I will not reveal because they can be spoilers, but which can be executed in a few minutes.

On the other hand, the imprints: the quality of instilling an idea in the mind of another person, as if it were Origin. In this sense, the dynamics have not changed the least, since you must search for words among people’s thoughts until finally the ideas fit in relation to the character in question. There is an effort to try to innovate in everything related to the secondary tasks of the proposal, but they remain halfway and they are more of a hindrance than an interesting addition to comply with. Not that it is his main asset, far from it, but it is an aspect that needs a powerful improvement to give continuity to the title.

More open and cared environments, although reduced to the usual areas

If there is something to recognize NEO: The World Ends With You, it is that rebuilding their environments goes much deeper. The title continues to unfold in Shibuya, of course, and some well-known places like the pedestrian crossing, 104 or even Tower Records are still around. The big difference is that have been expanded as much as possible and given more explorable environments, so the exploration experience in this sense is more enjoyable. The pity is that due to the demands of the script, the title has to be reduced to such a limited environment, since it is seen with the potential to go a step further.

But nevertheless, it more than meets what it should and revisiting these environments with new technology is really satisfyingTherefore, we must praise the work that the Square Enix team has done to expand horizons without departing from the rules of the game and without betraying the real structure of Shibuya excessively. This too facilitates that its performance at a technical level does not suffer any type of inconvenience, so the fluidity is constant, something that is greatly appreciated in combat. In terms of settings and their reconstruction, the title delivers outstandingly.

A complete soundtrack

In the same way that it does with its soundtrack, since it has multitude of urban themes that fit perfectly both with the style of the characters and the moments that they have to live. If you enjoyed the soundtrack of the first title, you will do the same with NEO: The Worlds Ends With You, although it should be noted that navigation through the menus is now much more pleasant, since the theme that accompanies it is smoother and facilitates the operations that you want to perform without feeling the pressure of the music at full blast.

A sequel that takes steps forward, but without the leap it needs

Definitely, NEO: The World Ends With You has all the necessary components that any lover of the first game could hope for.. In addition, it solves some of the problems of its predecessor, especially in everything related to battles, to turn it into a more accessible game for other types of audiences. It is a remarkable sequel in which you can find new elements and a most interesting story, although it still lacks depth and interest in its secondary tasks. Nevertheless, in global computing it has been a great experience go back through the streets of Shibuya and face the game of the Reapers.