In the midst of the pandemic, finding alternative sources of income was the norm in many households and this widespread phenomenon gave way to the phenomenon now known as “Nenis.”

Although for many this name is derogatory, the truth is that it is a well-known indicative to refer to those entrepreneurs who have found the right channel to market hundreds of products on social media and other e-commerce platforms.

Mexican ‘Nenis’ generate 9.5 million pesos a day

Although this trend is not new, the truth is that in the midst of the pandemic it gained relevance with what this group of (mostly) women became a case study to understand the impact of this form of commerce on the economy.

Specifically, data provided by Digital Metrics indicate that right now there are 5 million 200 thousand “Nenis” in Mexico, which together are capable of generating 9 million 500 thousand pesos a day.

Their relevance to the country’s economy is such that they have a direct or indirect impact on 13 million Mexican households; however, 82 percent of them are in the informal employment modality.

Nenis in the crosshairs of the SAT

This situation has attracted the attention of many organizations and authorities, so it is a matter of time before the Nenis are forced to pay taxes.

In fact, it is possible that from now on the Tax Administration Service (SAT) begins to fine these digital entrepreneurs, if the NEETs do not register with the Federal Taxpayers Registry (RFC).

By breaching this condition, according to the Federal Tax Code in its article 80, it considers fines ranging from 3 thousand 870 pesos to 11 thousand 600 pesos.

At this point, it is necessary to remember that according to the Income Law on Income (ISR Law) it is mandatory to pay ISR for the income generated by residents in Mexico regardless of where they come from.

In this sense, there is no exception for online commerce, so the Nenis should pay taxes.

Under these conditions and considering that up to now the bulk of the activities carried out by the Nenis works under informality, the specialists assure that it is a matter of time before these entrepreneurs are forced to pay the fine for omitting income as well as the back taxes.

This measure could affect a large number of Nenis. According to the consulting firm Fixat, the percentage that would be affected by the mediation would be, at least, 70 percent.

