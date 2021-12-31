In this case, we are talking about malware. Most of these threats are detected by the antivirus that we have installed on the PC. The problem comes when these malicious programs use advanced techniques to hide or place themselves beyond the detection capabilities of antivirus. We have seen it in the past and now we will see it again. In fact, a group of Korean researchers have developed a series of malware attacks that are hidden in your SSD and they are undetectable by antivirus.

Take advantage of the Flex capacity feature

These attacks take advantage of the feature Micron flex capacity and “attack” a hidden area of ​​the device. This feature is widely accepted and used by solid state drive manufacturers to optimize performance. Basically, it refers to the ability of the SSD to adjust to suit different applications and workloads.

This dynamic system creates and adjusts a “space” called as over-provisioning that occupies between 7% and 25% of the total capacity of the disk. The area intended for this is invisible to the operating system and its applications, which includes the security solutions and antivirus suites that we may have installed on the computer.