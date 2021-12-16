

Diego Aguirre has lived through a ‘horrible’ week: he was fired from Internacional, from Porto Alegre, and he was on the verge of being the new Uruguayan coach. In 24 hours he received two slaps, which will force him to seek a new professional destination for 2022.

The Uruguayan coach, 56, seemed to be the first option managed by the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) to take over from ‘Maestro’ Óscar Washington Tabárez in front of the Celeste. However, the surprise jumped and Diego Alonso was chosen to try to straighten the course of a team, which is currently the seventh classified in the South American qualifiers and is out of the Qatar World Cup. The Uruguayans have four finals to avoid a catastrophic KO.

A day after the AUF’s decision, the International announced that it was breaking, by mutual agreement, the contractual relationship with Diego Aguirre, which, in reality, was nothing more than the execution of his dismissal. They were not at all happy in Porto Alegre with the sad final stretch of the Brasileirao that Colorado made, which left him out of the Copa Libertadores and won a consolation prize, which sounds like defeat, which is to play the South American Cup.

In his second spell on the Inter bench, which began in September, Diego Aguirre he led 35 games at Inter with a balance of 11 wins, 12 draws and 12 losses. Colorado finished a disappointing 12th at the Brasileirao for a team that was one goal short the previous season to claim the title.