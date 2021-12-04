After Facebook announced the name change of its conglomerate to Meta, the platforms and cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse gained new momentum and became the new hype of the crypto market, surpassing even the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFT). .

However, expert crypto analysts such as Mike ermolaev, ChangeNOW’s head of public relations, point out that both the NFT fever and now the new wave around the metaverse can only be fueled as the market leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), underpin the uptrend of the market.

“Before investing in altcoins, it is crucial to keep an eye on the movements of Bitcoin and Ethereum as this will give you a clearer picture of the cryptocurrency market,” he said.

A) Yes, In the case of Bitcoin, although the cryptocurrency registered a new record in its price just under 60 days ago, The cryptocurrency has currently been trading in the $ 57,000 range.

For Tasso Lake, cryptocurrency expert and founder of Financial Move, This trading range indicates that BTC is within a symmetric triangle (highlighted in blue) which is a figure that as long as the token remains within this region it will remain flat. This lateralization could last until December 7.

“The main support is in the region formed by the LTA, in the region of USD 55,000 and the main challenge of the moment is in the region of 60,000 to 61,000 dollars, if it manages to break it, it will be free again to evolve towards its new bullish wave “, said

However, according to the analyst, all this uncertainty in the face of the new OMICRON variant of the COVID-19 virus is stressing the markets. Futures markets are in the red after the market closes as the United States has already identified a case in California.

This, he says, could negatively impact the price of Bitcoin as well and force another drop (just because of the fear of COVID).

“Bitcoin is correlated with the global stock markets and if we see the stock markets fall, it is possible that BTC falls along with it. The main support would be at $ 50,000. For this week I want to recommend the defensive stance. In general, I recommend to the investors. investors to take a more defensive view and wait for this fear of Omicron to develop, “he said.

Neither metaverse nor NFT, the best are tokens focused on smart contracts

Although Lago recommends caution at this time, the analyst also noted that investors can allocate positions in Ethereum and Polkadot (DOT), two platforms focused on smart contracts and allowing developers to create numerous applications, from metaverses to decentralized finance (DeFi).

In the same line as Lago, Lucas Schoch, CEO and founder of Bitfy, pointed out 3 cryptocurrencies for investors to keep an eye on right now. All of them linked to allowing the construction of smart contracts.

This is the case, for example, of Terra (MOON) that although it is not a platform like Ethereum and Cardano (ADA), Its blockchain also allows smart contracts but is focused on stablecoins.

“This cryptocurrency has established a wide range of partnerships with payment platforms located in the Asia region, and in each transaction carried out within its blockchain, Terra, it is subject to a commission of 2% to 3%, which makes the currency appreciates more every day. Today LUNA has a weekly valuation of more than 62.50% and has been growing more than 9% in the last 24 hours “, highlights the analyst.

Matic and Ethereum

Schoch also points to Polygon (MATIC), formerly known as Matic Network. The token was launched in October 2017, co-founded by Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, and Anurag Arjun, two seasoned blockchain developers and a business consultant.

Before moving its network in 2019, Polygon was a major contributor in the Ethereum ecosystem, having its team working on the Plasma MVP implementation of the WalletConnect protocol, a project that enables high-throughput transactions, however, it does not support more builds. complicated like scripts or smart contracts.

In addition, they also participated in the event notification engine Dagger, an algorithm that uses directed acyclic graphs to simultaneously obtain an easily validated computational memory, widely used in Ethereum.

“Polygon is the answer to the main challenges found in the ETH network today, such as high fees, poor UX and poor transaction performance, and is the first well-structured and easy-to-use platform for development scaling and infrastructure of Ethereum, being its main component the Polygon SDK, a modular and flexible framework that supports the construction of various types of applications. The Polygon network’s MATIC token, a project focused on reducing the complexity of blockchain scalability and instant transactions, has been valued at more than 10% in the last 24 hours, and is up another 20 % in the last week, “he says.

The analyst also notes that investors should keep an eye on Ethereum, that it is the main smart contract platform on the market and that, With the recent rise of competitors such as BSC, Cardano, among others, has lost some of the hype in the market indications.

“It has been appreciating above 10%, but do not give importance to this cryptocurrency, when you least expect it it shoots higher than you can imagine,” he concludes.

