Traffic on the Internet continues to grow with each passing year, and the different applications, mobile devices, web pages and others, evolve and adapt to our use. The pandemic has also made a dent in this, and during this 2021, issues such as space tourism, e-commerce, or social networks, have been the most outstanding. Among the last mentioned, there is one who has been breaking records with every step she takes, becoming even the most visited of this year. We talk about TikTok.

The popular app that brought us its addictive video format has dethroned sites like Google.com or Facebook.com in web traffic, which last year were ahead of all. It has been a year of changes, and everything indicates that this change has only just begun.

Top 10 websites that generated the most traffic in 2021

The data has been provided by the company Cloudflare, who in addition to the services they provide in terms of CDNs, each year usually evaluate web traffic, publishing a list with the 10 most visited domains of the year. In 2021, these were the websites that generated the most traffic:

TikTok.com Google com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com



Image: Cloudflare

For some time now, the websites that appear in this top have remained within these ten positions. Nevertheless, There is one that has been climbing like no other for a couple of years, and this is TikTok. In fact, this includes the services provided by the different domains that you see in the top, which means that TikTok has surpassed Google, a website that includes Maps, Translate, Photos, News and others.

Cloudflare compares the data with that obtained in 2020, where TikTok ended the year in a deserved seventh position, already above sites like YouTube, Instagram or Twitter. From Cloudflare they admit that their Radar tool was launched in September of last year, so the top of 2020 refers to that month and the subsequent ones.

Seasonal changes and new students in school



Image: Cloudflare

The firm also analyzes the evolution of the traffic of each website in each month. In key times, we see how some domains benefit more than others, as is the case of Netflix at Christmas time, where it even surpassed Amazon in December 2020.

When it comes to e-commerce traffic, Amazon, Taobao and Ebay remain the undisputed leaders. However, there is another new student at the school who is gaining positions and who has narrowly missed the top 10; Shein. This online store has been gaining more and more followers since November 2021, and it would be no surprise to see her in the top of 2022.

It is also curious to see that Cloudflare has added a category of its own for the ‘Metaverse’, adding websites such as Roblox.com, Epicgames.com and Secondlife.com to this top. While this concept is still in its infancy, it would come as no surprise if it became increasingly popular in the coming months.

More information | Cloudflare