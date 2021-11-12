Amazon will allow users to share short 30-second clips of content within its Prime Video platform, however the new feature is only available to iPhone users.

According to the Amazon press release, Prime Video’s video sharing feature will be available on iOS devices, so users will be able to view a loot with the caption “share” along with the rest of the controls.

Tapping it will create a 30-second clip, which can be manipulated by the user to ensure that they share the part of the program that is uploading to social networks or sending their iMessage contacts to their contacts.

Prime Video lets iPhone users share clips and Android?

When The Verge asked Amazon if the feature would be available for Android as well, a spokesperson pointed out that Prime Videos clip sharing is currently only available for iPhone users with version 8.41 onwards.

Prime Video’s new tool seems to go against everything the competition is doing, even if that could turn out to be beneficial.

An example is the case of Netflix, where if a user takes a screenshot or records, the content of the video ends up in black, leaving only the subtitles if they are activated.

In the action of Amazon there is a lesson to be learned, although it is not entirely negative not to allow sharing the content of third parties at the expense of the transmission service; it could be a good marketing campaign to let users share clips of the original content.

This is how Amazon is allowing users to share clips of its content like The Wilds, Fairfax, Invincible, and the Boys. It is unclear if Prime Video will allow clips of other content to be shared, but it is certain that it will add more shows to its “Share” list.