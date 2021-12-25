Data from LiveTrade, which manages the “Bordeaux Index” of beverages, showed that champagne accounted for 15 of the 20 biggest price increases on the platform in 2021.

The climb was led by the 2002 vintage of Salon le Mesnil, described by its producer as “captivating as a samurai sword”. Its value has risen more than 80% in 2021 both on LiveTrade and on another wine platform, Liv-ex, and it currently sells for around £ 11,700 a bottle ($ 15,700).

That beats bitcoin’s 75% rise and is nearly five times the 18% made by the NYFANG + TM stock index of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, Tesla and Microsoft, which have driven market gains from global values ​​in recent times.

Taittinger’s 2006 Comtes de Champagne also shone, along with Krug’s 2002 and 1996 vintages, with price increases of over 70%, while the Krug 2000, the Bollinger La Grande Année 2007, the Cristal Rosé 2008 and the Dom Pérignon P2 2002 experienced increases of between 54 and 55%.

LiveTrade CEO Matthew O’Connell said several factors drove the fine wine trade boom this year: “from low interest rates and high levels of savings accumulated by the wealthy during numerous global closings, to increased attention to hard assets in the face of strong inflationary pressures. “

The Champagne 50 index was the highest-performing sub-index of the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, up 33.8% so far this year.