We have always been totally fooled by the story of The Last of Us, one of Naughty Dog’s most recognized works. With so much action and dramatic success on screen, surely many of you missed a detail: the last names of the characters are never mentioned.

It doesn’t need to be done, but surely the most loyal follower needs to know the answer and finally we already have it with one of the protagonists. Ellie, fundamental pillar that supports the plot of the two games, he already has his last name revealed thanks to Neil Druckmann, director of the second part.

Fun fact: Eliie’s last name is a homage to Ken & Roberta Williams. ♥ ️ – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 29, 2021

Druckmann was recounting how much he had enjoyed a series of books that tell the rise and history of Sierra Online, one of the most important developers in the history of videogames. King’s Quest, Leisure Suit Larry or Space quest are some of the most important projects that managed to shape.

The two most responsible for its success were founders Ken and Roberta Williams, last name they picked up at Naughty Dog to use on Ellie. Therefore, many can already rest when knowing the definitive answer.

However, it is not the first time that we have clear indications of what Ellie’s last name is. At Japanese manual of the first The Last of Us the character is mentioned as Ellie Williams, a reference that was withdrawn in the versions of other countries. On the other hand, in the Left Behind DLC, Ellie also writes her last name, but it’s very blurry. However, eight characters can be distinguished, the same ones that Williams has.