Ellie is one of the most beloved characters in the video game industry.

There are many great games that have passed through our hands marking a before and after in many areas, being so, within this category, The Last of Us has been one of the most popular, thus making the name of Naughty Dog stand out a little more within a video game industry that does not stop growing.

In this way, throughout this adventure, which told us the story of Joel Miller and Ellie, we saw how both developed a filial paternal relationship that led us to an ending that left more than one of them thinking and meditating on what they had just seen. Not for nothing, he was a serious candidate for GOTY in his year of release, which ended up taking GTA V, and the winner of this award with his secual.

However, you may have noticed that I mentioned Joel’s last name before, but not Ellie’s. This is because Ellie’s last name is a mystery during the adventureIn such a way that we spend most of the story without knowing anything about the parents of this character. However, social networks are for something, since Neil Druckmann has revealed Ellie’s last name.

Ellie would have the last name of a famous video game creative

During these days we have been able to see how Neil Druckmann has used his personal social networks to talk about Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings: The Rise and Fall of Sierra On-Line, a book written by Ken Williams who was the CEO of Sierra On-line. For those who are more clueless, This is the company in charge of great titles at the beginning of this industry such as King’s Quest, so within this he is a person who inspired many of those who played his games as children. You can see the tweet below:

This book chronicles the creation, meteoric rise, and dramatic fall of the company that created some of my favorite games of all time. Written by the guy who ran it! (@caboken) I devoured (and took some important lessons) from it! Highly recommended! #KenSentMe pic.twitter.com/iRMHa1bGS6 – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 29, 2021

By itself it doesn’t say anything relevant here about The Last of Us, but if you look at the answer, Druckmann confirms Ellie’s last name is Williams, which is due to Ken himself and Roberta Williams, who are husband and wife in real life. Thus, Druckmann would have paid tribute to these two industry figures.

Likewise, it must be said that It is not the first time that the surname Williams is mentioned, since a few years ago a Japanese manual was discovered that mentioned that this was Ellie’s last name. However, it has been now when we have had an official confirmation of this detail of The Last of Us.

