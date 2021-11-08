Although we have only officially received an image of the filming of The Last of Us series for HBO, the truth is that we have been able to take a good look at what the streaming platform is preparing. The cordyceps fungus or the leading actors touring the stages allow us to ease the wait until the premiere, with an unknown date.

What we did know is that Neil Druckmann, director of The Last of Us Part 2, would be one of the directors of this season of the series. It is not clear how many episodes the developer has participated in, but now he himself has confirmed that your work on set is done.

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly! Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥ ️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA – Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

Unfortunately … my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best television crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome. I will miss you so much! Excited to get back to Naughty Dog (and warmer weather!)

A clapperboard from the shoot allows us see Druckmann’s name next to the title of director. Therefore, we already have the first chapter shot by Kantemir Bagalov and the work already done by Neil Druckmann. The director himself had clarified that sometimes the series would deviate to tell new stories that were not present in the video game.

Meanwhile in Naughty dog They claim to continue working on the multiplayer project they have underway, which will be an ambitious title set in the universe of Joel and Ellie.