Neil Druckmann concludes his work on the TLOU series

In case you weren’t aware, Neil Druckmann, vice president of Naughty Dog, He is also involved with the series of The last of us preparing HBO. Or well, rather, it was, since the executive has already finished working on the project, and it is time to return to his usual activities.

“Sadly… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, passion, and for making me feel so welcome. I’m going to miss them so much. Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and even warmer weather). ”

Sony it continues to keep the project under cover, although we have already had quite a few unofficial advances. Druckmann He worked as a co-writer on the project, plus he also had the opportunity to direct some episodes. Since their work is over, it’s easy to assume that production is coming to an end, although don’t expect to see this series anytime soon.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it took some time to deliver another teaser, either with images or video. Sony and HBO know that there is a lot of anticipation for the project, and I am almost certain that it will not disappoint. But for now we can only wait.

Via: Neil Druckmann