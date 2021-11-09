Neil Druckmann concludes his work on the TLOU series

0 COMMENTS
11/8/2021 3:12 pm
In case you weren’t aware, Neil Druckmann, vice president of Naughty Dog, He is also involved with the series of The last of us preparing HBO. Or well, rather, it was, since the executive has already finished working on the project, and it is time to return to his usual activities.
“Sadly… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, passion, and for making me feel so welcome. I’m going to miss them so much.
Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and even warmer weather). ”
– Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021
Editor’s note: The truth is that it took some time to deliver another teaser, either with images or video. Sony and HBO know that there is a lot of anticipation for the project, and I am almost certain that it will not disappoint. But for now we can only wait.
