No one can deny that Don’t look up (Adam McKay, 2021), Netflix’s long apocalyptic with fierce social satire and a cast spearheaded by Jennifer Lawrence (The great American scam) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) like astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy, is the one who has been causing the most talk in recent weeks. Social networks have been with this work for days by the director of The big bet (2015) and The vice of power (2018) as a topic of conversation; and now, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has decided to intervene in it as well.

Considering that the incident that triggered the film’s plot is the discovery that an oversized comet is going to crash into Earth and destroy our civilization, it is not surprising that the famous New Yorker was interested in seeing it. We know him, especially, as Scientific disseminator and host of the documentary series Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey Y Cosmos: Other worlds (Ann Druyan and Steven Sotter, 2014, 2020) or for their two appearances in the comedy The Big Bang Theory (Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, 2007-2019).

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s eloquence on ‘Don’t Look Up’

see more Finally saw the @Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” a fictional tale of a Nation distracted by pop-culture and divided on whether to heed dire warnings of scientists. Everything I know about news-cycles, talk shows, social media, & politics tells me the film was instead a documentary pic.twitter.com/tvDuEUXWCW – Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) December 29, 2021

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s popularity has made him a benchmark in globalized culture as to be invited to also participate in Stargate: Atlantis (Robert C. Cooper and Brad Wright, 2004-2009) or the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Zack Snyder, 2016), to dub characters in Gravity falls (Alex Hirsch, 2012-2016) or BoJack Horseman (Raphael Bob-Waksberg, 2014-2020) and himself in The Simpson (Matt Groening, James L. Brooks and Sam Simon, since 1989) or Family Guy (Seth MacFarlane and David Zuckerman, since 1999).

Thus, there is nothing strange in that you pay attention to what you think about the Adam McKay feature. On December 29, tweeted the following: “Finally, I saw the Netflix movie Don’t look up, a fictional tale of a nation distracted by pop culture and divided over whether to heed dire warnings from scientists. Everything I know about news cycles, talk shows, social media, and politics tells me that the movie was instead a documentary.”. Regardless of the 86,000-odd reactions he has achieved, it seems difficult to dispute his eloquence.

The famous astrophysicist knows something about television interviews and deaf ears

Not surprisingly, Neil deGrasse Tyson, who has 14 million followers on Twitter, has been regular guest on shows americans What The Tonight Show (since 1954), Late night (since 1982), The Daily Show (since 1996), Real Time with Bill Maher (since 2003), The Colbert Report (2005-2014), The Rachel Maddow Show (since 2008) and others; so you will know at least something about how your fictional colleagues Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy feel during the interviews by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry).

On the other hand, Don’t look up laughs bitterly, to the point of causing us absolute despair, at the most short-term, superficial and stupid face in short of the contemporary world, which leads to the frustration of those who try to prevent a tragic outcome to our progressive efforts while many turn a deaf ear. For example, with pollution, the anthropogenesis of climate change and the devastating consequences if we don’t resolutely put the brakes on it.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is aware of what Adam McKay’s cinematographic proposal entails and, for this reason and according to his own informative experience, he considers that the Netflix film hits the nail on the head to the point that its satire is so close to reality present that resembles a documentary. His words on Twitter are hyperbole, of course; the astrophysicist exaggerates himself to make emphasis on what you mean. But the point is, unfortunately, that do not miss the shot not even remotely.