The community of streamers has a large number of content creators who enjoy doing live in the company of a large number of viewers, with various themes oriented in the Gaming or in a closer interaction of chat with the fans.

This time we will go into depth about an influencer who went viral thanks to her direct attractants on the Facebook Gaming streaming platform, and we are talking about Neidi, a streamer who is on her way to two million followers on her official platform page blue.

The best of all is that, recently we were able to have an approach with this beautiful Facebook streamer, so we will tell you in detail about this young woman who on more than one occasion has managed to steal the eyes of her fans.

She dedicates part of her time to her fans and viewers on her Facebook Gaming channel, in which she demonstrates all her skills in video games with some of the most popular titles of the moment.

Neidi Salazar Flores, is a beautiful 25-year-old girl living in Puebla, although her style and accent give us another air when it comes to being live, so many stay tuned when listening to her as she ventures into frantic games, mostly Battle Royale.

This Streamer has been providing great entertainment to all her viewers for 2 years after she started with her live shows on the Facebook Gaming streaming platform, a place that opened her positions as a content creator and saw her grow to the point that she is nowhere near to get the 2 million followers.

The fruit of his work was reflected a few months ago, since this streamer got the Facebook Gaming Partner since last September, with this Neidi has focused more on the realization of content, there being cases in which he has made direct of more of 8 hours, this due to the guidelines in the Streaming contracts.

Neidi has a large number of fans who accompany her on her live shows, as well as on her social networks on Instagram and Tik Tok, where some fans have been amazed to see her great beauty and the striking of her silhouette.

Regarding his favorite video games, Neidi revealed that it is great of some of the most popular video games of the battle royale genre, as they are Fortnite Y Free fire, although he also enjoys some games in the company of his friends in Summoner’s Rift of League of Legends.

With this you can give a unique touch to each live show and take the opportunity to enjoy a few hours of fun and improve your game mechanics or your rank in a certain competitive sector, this variation is also reflected in the statistics of your viwers, since some want She plays only certain games, although the streamer also has a solid fan base that supports her on every live show.

Its popularity has made Neidi participate in various events of the streamer platform, she told us that she had a participation in the Free Fire Creators Tournament, so we may see it stand out more in the future.

The beautiful streamer has also revealed her great fanaticism for cosplay, in which she has modeled amazing costumes inspired by her favorite anime, so her fans have shown their support in each of her characterizations, Neidi has it all …

So we recommend that you visit her official Facebook page and accompany her on her entertaining live shows, she even jokes with her fans that there are “2 great reasons”.