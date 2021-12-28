‘Time is running out’

The United States has warned Iran of its position against continuing the discussions, although at the moment it has not issued an ultimatum.

There are only “a few weeks” left to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal if Iran continues to expand its atomic activities at the current rate, US negotiator Rob Malley said last week, warning of a “crisis” in the event of a failure of diplomacy.

G7 Warning Against Iran and Russia

Same tone from France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3): “Time is running out. In the absence of rapid progress, given the rapid advance of Iran’s nuclear program, the agreement will soon become dead paper,” they warned. senior officials.

In response to the reinstatement of sanctions against it, Iran has gradually freed itself from the limitations imposed on its nuclear program, although it denies wanting to develop the atomic weapon.

Along these lines, the head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohamad Eslami, assured on Saturday that Iran has no intention of enriching uranium to more than 60%, even if the negotiations fail.

The Russian ambassador to the UN in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called this statement a “positive message.”

For his part, the head of Israeli diplomacy, Yair Lapid, whose country fears that Iran, an enemy country, will equip itself with the atomic weapon, declared on Monday that “stopping Tehran’s nuclear program” is “the first challenge for the policy of Israel. Israel’s security and exterior. “

“We prefer to act through international cooperation, but if necessary, we will defend ourselves on our own,” he added.