Some job offers on the Tencent page suggest that TiMi Studios would be developing a Need for Speed ​​mobile game.

If you are a fan of the franchise Need for speed This news may interest you, although you may be surprised by the direction that the driving saga of Electronic arts. Apparently, recent job offers on the Tencent website could indicate that TiMi Studios, its developer for mobile devices, would collaborate with EA to create a new installment of the series.

That if, as expected, this new delivery it would be for mobile (It is not specified, but everything indicates that it would be exclusively for that type of platform), but it would also be about an open world online game, which would have the objective of giving the player the possibility to explore the environments, and would be developing with Unreal Engine 4. This project would have the name of Need for Speed ​​Online Mobile.

Need for Speed ​​Online Mobile would be an open world online game for mobile

The aforementioned job offers on the Tencent website were discovered by a user from Reddit, which did not take long to echo this information and share it. These job offers are for studies of Shenzen and Shanghai, and it seems that They seek to fill vacancies from 3D animators to designers. To tell the truth, said list of offers is in Chinese, but with the translation of gamingonphone We have been able to find out what is described in one of the job offers.

“The design of the various modes of the realistic big world racing mobile game or the design of the 3C racing experience; the compilation of various related design plans and demand lists; the decision making and monitoring of various tasks in the research and development process to guarantee quality and fluid communication within the group; follow and analyze statistical data, formulate follow-up optimization plans based on data and feedback, and follow up on specific development “, reads the description mentioned above .

It is not confirmed yet, but it could have a testing phase during this 2022

Of course, this project has not been confirmed as of today, neither by Tencent nor Electronic Arts, but perhaps soon we will know more details and even it may have some testing phase during this year 2022. This, without being confirmed, could coincide with the arrival of the main delivery, developed by Criterion, from the saga that, according to one of EA’s financial reports, should be available before April of this brand new year.

Having said all this, it is necessary to emphasize again that nothing is confirmed yet, so we will have to wait for the creators of Call of Duty Mobile and Pokémon Unite, TiMi Studios, Tencent or EA confirm this information.

