After Call of Duty, Arena of Valor and Pokémon, this could be the next great project of the Chinese studio.

In the video game industry Need For Speed ​​has been one of the big names in the racing genre, thereby allowing millions of people around the world to enjoy street racing on the Electronic Arts IP. However, just as it is one of the greats, we must also add the fact that the name of Need For Speed ​​no longer reaches as many masses as before, being, in this case, EA’s responsibility to revitalize the franchise.

This is especially motivated in view of the fact that The last few years the Need For Speed ​​titles released have not caused such a stir, which is why many have even thought that the IP could disappear. However, what appears to be EA’s new move could strike the final table so that go back to high places, as A title for smartphones could be in development by the creators of Pokémon UNITE.

A job offer opens the possibility of this title reaching smartphones

It has to be said that at the moment there is no official confirmation, although the information that reaches us is quite reliable, since Job posting from TiMi Studios Hints Tencent and EA Collaborate to Create Open-World, Online Smartphone Game, which, to be clearer about which saga it is, it would receive the name of Need for Speed. Online Mobile and it would be being developed by Unreal Engine 4.

This job listing has been shared on Reddit, detailing this job posting that would be looking for 3D animators, design specialists, planners, among other positions in Shenzen and Shanghai, this being a translation from Chinese that GamingOnPhone colleagues have been able to do.

It has to be said that It would not be strange that TiMi was making a title of this caliber, since the Chinese studio is known to be the mastermind behind three of the great projects for mobile devices today, these being Call of Duty Mobile, Pokemon Unite and Arena of Valor.

At the moment this information should be taken with a grain of salt, since it has not been confirmed by either Tencent or EA, so we will have to wait to see if over time this project will be announced that could serve to Need For Speed ​​go back to word of mouth of the community.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe