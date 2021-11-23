Ned rescues Spidey in hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home ad

In case things are difficult for Spider-Man, the wall-crawler is willing to clear his name, but his hiding place is far from the city, which leads Ned Leeds to save his great friend in an advertisement.



A difficult picture is presented to Peter Parker, not only when his identity as Spider-Man is discovered, and the smear campaign that JJ Jameson has launched in his tape from the Dailly Bugle, so that Spidey will come out of hiding, but it does not count. that is stranded in the desert, so the wall-crawler.

An automotive brand shared the commercial announcement in relation to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the wall-crawler is determined to clear his name of the accusations against him, but he has a small obstacle, the distance.

Before the long road, a great ally appears on the scene, Ned Leeds, who gives Parker a ride to New York.

References to the comic could not be missing

It is striking that the car in the announcement has the registration ASM 536, which refers us to the title The Amazing Spider-Man # 536, one of the numbers that are located within Civil War.

In this volume Spidey decides to announce to the world that he has changed his mind and goes against the Superhero Registry, so he withdraws his support for Iron Man, and that he does it on a national newscast.

This decision was made after Mary Jane and Aunt May are victims of an attack.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) ) in one of the tapes that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

