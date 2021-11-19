NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS will unify ad sales in Latin America in 2022

Brands that want to advertise on MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, Comedy Central, Universal TV, Studio Universal, Sy-fy, E! -Entertainment and Telemundo Internacional may advertise jointly, even if the channels are proprietary different.

Yes, it will no longer matter if the first five channels are from ViacomCBS and the rest from NBCUniversal, an agreement between both companies will allow advertising in a unified way.

The new modality will have scope in Latin America and will be in force from 2022, as anticipated by media companies.

The alliance seeks to jointly manage the sale of advertising for the channels of both programmers in Latin America.

The agreement says that the division NBC Universal International Networks & Direct To Consumer Latin America It will be the one that will be responsible for the commercialization of the advertisements of the channels of the two programmers in these Latin American countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. In addition, it will also manage the advertising campaign of pan-regional scope, which would affect Mexico and other countries.

Meanwhile, in parallel, Viacom CBS Networks Americas, will fulfill the same function, but for advertising sold in the countries of the so-called Southern Cone, that is, Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The Pay TV signals that are covered are, as we mentioned before, from MTV, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., to Paramount Network and Comedy Central among those of Viacom CBS. And Universal TV, Studio Universal, Syfy, E! Entertainment and Telemundo Internacional, among those of NBC Universal.

An important fact is that the agreement does not cover the sale of advertising on Pluto TV, ViacomCBS’s subscription-free streaming service.

The objective is that through the contract advertisers can be given access to more viewers and a better advertising sales service. “Customers will be offered the opportunity to broaden the message of their brands,” said the companies involved.