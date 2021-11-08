The show will explore Johnson’s life and accomplishments as told by himself and those close to him!

Apple TV + continues to expand its offer of documentaries based on the lives of well-known characters in different settings. This time, the NBA star Magic johnson will have a docuseries on Apple TV +, in which your life on and off the pitch will be addressed.

As detailed by the platform, the series focused on the life and career of NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson, will have four episodes, for which there is still no release date.

Magic Johnson will have a docuseries on Apple TV +

The program explore Johnson’s life and accomplishments using never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson himself, as well as business and political figures and his inner circle.

Everyone will draw a vision from humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. And its later role as a community HIV activist and successful entrepreneur. The news has been released on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the announcement of Johnson’s HIV diagnosis on November 7.

Previously, the broadcasting service has already presented projects starring sports stars and everything indicates that these are not specific projects. This week Apple signed an agreement with former ESPN president John Skipper’s production company to secure more unscripted sports documentaries for its content channel. The service is also currently airing the fictional NBA series “Swagger,” executive produced by Kevin Durant.

The series of which also title unknown It is directed by Rick Famuyiwa with editor Dirk Westervelt and cinematographer Rachel Morrison. It is produced by XTR and New Slate Ventures in association with H.Wood Media and Delirio Films. The deal was negotiated by Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of the producers.

Related topics: Apple tv

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe