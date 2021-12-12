NBA: New York vs Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are the fittest team in the Eastern Conference. After a rare start from the Wisconsin boys, Antetokounmpo and company have caught up to cruising speed having won eight of the last 10 games. The reigning champion has risen to a third position in the Conference that until not long ago belonged to a Knicks who have gone into a spin after falling in seven of their last 10 games.

Since Tom Thibodeau removed Kemba Walker from the team, things have gone from bad to worse in a franchise that feels instability because almost all its pieces are for sale in a transfer market that will begin in the near future. It must be remembered that the Knicks were first in the Eastern Conference at the dawn of the season, registering a start of five wins and one loss.

Despite this swell, Madison Square Garden is a lot of pavilion and that is why the fees of the locals have not plummeted, paying their victory by quota [2.55] for the [1.54] of visitors. An even game is expected, but we believe that Antetokounmpo should tip the balance against a very tight defense.

We believe it is quite appropriate to bet that the Bucks will win the game by an advantage oscillating between 6 and 10 points taking into account the trajectory of both teams and said winger is paid to [5.00]. We know that if the Knicks want to have a chance to win they must lower the offensive rhythm of the Bucks and for this they must bet on playing a few points. To installment [1.88] scoring less than 216.5 points in total is a great option.

The NBA measures two totally opposite streaks. Both teams were great protagonists of the last Play-Offs and we glimpse that Madison will experience such an atmosphere with a great team like Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo must be motivated on a court that is the litmus test for NBA superstars and where they tend to seek to shine.