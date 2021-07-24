According to a report published by the mime 2K, now NBA 2K22 includes rap as an option in MyCareer. In NBA 2K22 you will be able to dominate on the court, as usual, and also on the microphone, which will make your experience with the game even more interesting. MyCareer has been a staple mode of this game for years. That you can now take on some side jobs in your quest to become a star will complement the experience.

In addition to NBA 2K22 including rap as an option on MyCareer, there are other job options. Still, many fans are still angered by gameplay improvements that, in the opinion of many, should have been introduced a long time ago. Meanwhile, more details continue to be announced. It’s quite interesting to see how the game keeps branching out in very different ways.

Speaking of big changes for the franchise, NBA 2K22 has Candace Parker on the cover of the game. She is the first athlete on the cover in the series’ history. Luka Doncic is the other protagonist of the cover of this next game. Both players are very excited to be the official face of the game, and no wonder. While the game has been criticized many times for its aggressive microtransaction policies, it is undoubtedly the best exponent of its genre, and lately the only one as well.

All in all, it is interesting to see how 2K is working on renewing the experienceProof of which is that NBA 2K22 now includes rap as an option in MyCareer, among other options.