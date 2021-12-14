NBA 2K22 for PS5, almost half the price on Amazon

The sports fans They have many titles to choose from. But if what you really like is basketball, there is only an undisputed king and it’s called NBA 2K22. The basketball simulator has everything to make you enjoy inside the track Like you’re part of the game Normally it has a price that exceeds 60 euros, but you can buy NBA 2K22 for PS5 for only 38.89 euros, at almost half the price.

NBA 2K22



As we anticipate, it is about the game edition for PlayStation 5 that costs 38.89 euros, 41 percent cheaper. All editions of NBA 2K22 are on sale, although this is the best chance to get the game on PS5. With this discount, the buyer you save 27.10 euros in total and so you can allocate that money to other things.

Buy NBA 2K22 and save more than 25 euros

Why buy NBA 2K22? It is certainly one of the best current sports simulators and has reached the new generation of consoles with a technical deployment spectacular. This can be seen both in the animations and in the details of the players, increasingly realistic. This standard edition of the game features Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic on the cover. They have also been improved some game mechanics like the shot meter or the defense that has been completely redesigned.

In short, NBA 2K22 offers a very complete experience for basketball fans. Thanks to this exclusive Amazon offer, you can play on the biggest basketball competition without leaving the sofa. Of course, if you want to play with friends online, you will need a subscription to PlayStation Plus to access the multiplayer features. NBA 2K22 is available right now for 38.89 euros, almost half of its usual price. Do not miss it!