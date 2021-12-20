Na'Vi is the CS: GO team that generated the most money

2021 was a great year for eSports. Not only did the face-to-face events return for some tournaments, but the team revenue was extraordinary. This is something that became clear with Na’Vi, the formation of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, who became the group with the most money in a year after their victory at BLAST Premier: World Final.

With a total of $ 4,275,500 Na’Vi became the eSports team of CS: GO what more money he has made it in one year, beating the previous record of $ 3.6 million that Astralis achieved in 2018. As if that were not enough, Valeryi “b1t” Vakhovskyi, has established himself as a rookie who has made more money than other professional players of this title.

.@natusvincere is now the highest grossing @CSGO team in a calendar year. With $ 4,275,500 in winnings throughout 2021, they beat @AstralisCS‘old 2018 record by more than $ 500,000 ($ 3,600,000).#NatusVincERA – Phillip Rasmussen (@PHedemark) December 19, 2021

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, with each passing year, the rewards for all players increase. Thus, It would not be surprising to hear that in 2022 a team manages to overcome what was generated by Na’Vi. We can only wait and see what happens in the next BLAST Premier: World Final.

Via: BLAST Premier: World Final