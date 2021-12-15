BRUSSELS (AP) – The young daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a standing ovation in the European Parliament on Wednesday for accepting the European Union’s highest human rights award on her father’s behalf.

Parliament, in a clear slap on the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin, awarded Navalny the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Navalny, 45, survived an attack with a neurotoxin in August 2020 that he attributes to the Kremlin and denies. He spent several months convalescing in Germany and upon returning to Moscow in January was immediately arrested and later imprisoned.

Daria Navalnaya showed a framed photo of her father while speaking in Parliament. In opposition to what he called a pragmatic approach to Russia and authoritarian regimes, he asked his father what message he wanted to convey.

“He replied, ‘tell them that no one dares to equate Russia with the Putin regime. Russia is part of Europe, we are struggling to integrate into it, ‘”said Navalnaya, born in 2001.

“But we also want Europe to fight for itself,” he added. “We aspire to a Europe of ideas, of celebration of human rights, democracy and integrity. Additionally, we do not want a Europe of foreign ministers and ministers who dream of landing positions on the boards of Putin’s companies or sailing on the oligarchs’ yachts ”.

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said that Navalny is a political prisoner and reiterated the call of the European legislature for the immediate and unconditional release of the opposition leader.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals and groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sakharov, who received the Nobel Peace Prize, died in 1989.

Last year the prize was awarded to the opposition movement in Belarus and its leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for confronting the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko following the August 2020 presidential election, considered fraudulent by many.