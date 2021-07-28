While you see more and more acquisitions of independent studios by large companies, such as the recent purchase of Sumo Digital by Tencent, it seems that there is still room for new players in the video game industry. This afternoon the creation of That’s No Moon, a new independent study formed by former Naughty Dog and Infinity Ward developers, among others, that it intends to create AAA games for the next few years.

This new development studio will be based in Los Angeles and San Diego, and aims to grow to 100 workers by 2022. For now, an investment of 100 million dollars by the Korean studio Smilegate, responsible for the Crossfire series, as reported GamesIndustry.

His first project will be «a narrative action adventure game»Featuring Taylor Kurosaki as Creative Director, former Head of Narrative Design at Naughty Dog and Narrative Director at Infinity Ward, and Jacob Minkoff as Game Director, former Lead Designer on The Last of Us, and Design Director for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Besides, That’s No Moon is made up of veterans from other companies such as Sony Santa Monica, Bungie or EA.

“No matter the role, everyone is a narrator in That’s No Moon,” says the newly formed studio through its official Web. “Our shared vision is to create games that define genres, lead the industry and don’t treat narrative and gameplay as two separate ideas. Creating immersive worlds, engaging experiences, and compelling stories is only possible thanks to the invaluable expertise and contribution of each member of our team. ”

In its presentation, That’s No Moon has also declared to be the «intersection of games, film and television“So we will have to be very attentive to the first project of this promising independent studio AAA.