The history of video games is full of curiosities and tributes. It is an industry that has had great figures over the years, since, despite being younger than music and cinema, video games have been with us for almost 50 years, causing with this that many have dedicated their lives to this field of entertainment.

Under this premise, there are not few who want to worship those who preceded them, this being the case that we have recently discovered with The Last of Us, which contains a detail that not only solves one of the most discussed debates on social networks and forums, but also, has been revealed as a tribute As described by Neil Druckmann, president of Naughty Dog and principal manager of the Joel and Ellie saga, on social media:

This book chronicles the creation, meteoric rise, and dramatic fall of the company that created some of my favorite games of all time. Written by the guy who ran it! (@caboken) I devoured (and took some important lessons) from it! Highly recommended! #KenSentMe pic.twitter.com/iRMHa1bGS6 – Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 29, 2021

As you can see, this creative has spoken on his social networks Not All Fairy Tales Have Happy Endings: The Rise and Fall of Sierra On-Line, a book written by Ken Williams, who was the president of Sierra On-Line, the company in charge of some of the great games that were present in the early years of the video game industry.

The Last of Us’ Ellie is surnamed Williams after two video game creatives

Thus, Druckmann has expressed his admiration not only for the book, but also for the man who was behind these games, as you can read in the previous tweet. Nevertheless, has surprised by revealing a piece of information that has been debated in forums and social networks for quite some time, this being the Ellie’s last name in The Last of Us.

It must be said that it is well known that Joel has the surname Miller in the games of the saga, being Ellie’s surname an absolute mystery until now, since Druckmann has confirmed that Ellie’s last name is Williams, this being a tribute to Ken and Roberta Williams, who are husband and wife in real life.

