Naughty Dog promises to give something to talk about again soon.

Since the release of The Last of Us Part 2 in mid-2020, it is unclear what Naughty Dog may be working on. Although he has not specified much about it, Neil Druckmann, co-chair of the study, has confirmed that Naughty Dog works on several projects to be announced coming soon to mPlayStation consoles.

During Sony’s conference at CES 2022 last month, where Horizon Call of the Mountain and the PSVR2 specifications were announced, apart from talking about their collaboration on the Uncharted movie and The Last of Us series on HBO, Neil Druckmann confirmed that Naughty Dog works on “multiple game projects” and they are “looking forward to sharing them with you”. Although it seems that we will still have to wait for them.

In principle, it is believed that, at a minimum, the team could be working on a remake of The Last of Us, as well as on the multiplayer aspect of the second part. If Naughty Dog works on any new games outside of these two projects related to The Last of Us it is something that will have to wait to be checked. It would be interesting to see a new IP away from the Uncharted universe and The Last of Us of those who have not left for 15 years.

Naughty Dog Reveals Last of Us Ellie’s Last Name

Presumably, the first details of some of these projects are disclosed some future PlayStation event throughout this 2022. For now, in terms of exclusive games, PlayStation has this year games of the stature of Horizon Forbidden West, God of War: Ragnarok or Gran Turismo 7, we’ll see if we have to add any Naughty Dog games. After the incredible result of The Last of US part 2, still impressive to this day, we can’t wait to see what the Californian team works for the future of PlayStation 5.

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe