After Uncharted and The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s next IP comes according to a rumor.

Naughty Dog is one of the great PlayStation studios today in addition to being a team with a long history of creating different exclusive Sony IPs, being in fact the parents of Crash Bandicoot (although this happened at the hands of Activision), Jak & Daxter, Uncharted and The last of Us.

In this way, the study It has been characterized by passing from one saga to another per generation to avoid stagnation, this being what happened with Crash and Jak, but that has not been entirely the case with Uncharted, since After the trilogy, a fourth installment was released that closed Nathan’s story and a spin-off with Chloe. In the same way, it seems that The Last of Us would go the same way, although at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Be that as it may, there are many who are looking forward to Naughty Dog make a new IP that breaks the schemes, in such a way that to date nothing is known about it. Nevertheless, rumors seem to indicate that a new studio license is on the way.

A new IP that would leave Uncharted and The Last of Us behind

It should be noted that this is still a mere rumor, so the information must be taken with a grain of salt. That said, insider RalphsValve has made use of his social networks to point out that Naughty Dog is already working on a new IP that is destined to be their next big game. Few details are given about it, but, the same insider indicates that the protagonist would be a character of black ethnicity.

Naughty Dog’s next project allegedly a new IP, featuring their first Black Lead pic.twitter.com/edacZUBT5w – Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 9, 2021

Having said all this, it must be said that Naughty Dog developments are sounding very loud these past few months, since there are many rumors and indications that point to a new installment of The Last of Us, a remake of the first title, a multiplayer game, an Uncharted in collaboration with another study and even, with less force, a remake of Jak & Daxter.

It is obvious that the study has something on its handsSince Sony can’t allow PlayStation 5 to not have Naughty Dog games, but we’ll see how long to wait to be able to see something about it. Until then, Santa Monia, Guerrilla and Insomniac carry the weight of PlayStation on their shoulders.

