MADRID, 13 (EUROPA PRESS)

Naturgy Renovables buys five photovoltaic assets from Ence for 62 million euros, located in Huelva, Seville, Jaén and Granada, with a combined capacity of approximately 373 MW.

Specifically, Ence, through its subsidiary Ence Energía, has signed a purchase and sale contract with Naturgy Renovables by which it has agreed to sell its shares in these five photovoltaic assets to this company, as reported to the Commission on Monday National Securities Market (CNMV).

The price of the sale amounts to a total of 62 million euros without prejudice to possible adjustments that may take place in accordance with the terms of the contract.

The terms for the closing of the operation, which are individual for each asset, vary between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2024, said closing being subject to certain conditions precedent.