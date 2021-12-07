During this long bridge Christmas will officially arrive in many houses in the form of Christmas trees and nativity scenes. If the tree is the most globalized element of these festivals, births are one of the most traditional elements of our culture. Assembling a nativity scene and expanding it each year with new figures and elements is one of the most endearing traditions of these dates.

In addition to the classic format, alternatives such as the Playmobil version that represents a traditional birth have appeared in recent years. And although there are young people who still assemble nativity scenes (even if it is in its simplest concept), this tradition coexists in recent times with Christmas towns or “American towns” (according to El Corte Inglés).

More festive and wintry, these towns move away from the desert (from the traditional nativity scenes) to transport us to snowy and very festive towns where ferris wheels, merry-go-rounds and other party and leisure scenes fill more or less large rooms that usually come in one piece, although they can also be completed each year. These joyful and Christmas scenes are often include lights, movement and even music.

Classic births

Classic lovers will find what they are looking for in markets and especially in El Corte Inglés where their commitment to traditional nativity scenes is transferred from their shop windows to their stores so that you can assemble the whole nativity scene.





To set up an authentic Portal of Bethlehem this Christmas you can start with this cave made of cork and details of moss on the roof and the back wall. It is the perfect space to house the Mystery with the Virgin, Saint Joseph, the Child, the ox and the mule and it has a price of 39.95 euros.

Cork cave for Christmas Nativity Scene El Corte Inglés





And to complete the cave here is a complete mystery of 11 pieces made of polyresin that includes the most common figures of Christmas: the baby Jesus, the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, the three Wise Men, the angel, a shepherd, a little sheep, the ox and the mule for 29.95 euros

Mystery 11 pieces Christmas El Corte Inglés





To complete the Nativity scene, the figure of a potter can be incorporated. Represents a potter in his workshop for 11.95 euros

Figure of Potter for the Christmas birth El Corte Inglés





Every good nativity scene that is being expanded must include a bridge that crossed over a river (made of silver paper). Cork and wood bridge for 7.95 euros

Cork and wood bridge Christmas El Corte Inglés





The Christmas family in figures made of polyresin, with a height of 45 cm for 89 euros

EL CORTE INGLÉS Christmas 45 cms





The value of tradition in this traditional clay nativity scene that includes 6 12 cm pieces. It is made by hand by artisans from the Region of Murcia and each figure is unique and unrepeatable. It has a price of 99.95 euros

Nativity scene 6 pieces 12 cm Nativity scenes Murcia

Other births





A minimalist and elegant version of the nativity scene, this piece with figures and Nadal star for 57.50 euros

Birth in one piece with figures and Nadal star





In Playmobil they also have a complete nativity scene (my first nativity scene) for 27.99 euros on Amazon and in El Corte Inglés with a 15% discount. Normal price € 26 and now 21.99 euros

PLAYMOBIL 1.2.3 Bethlehem Advent Calendar, From 18 months (70259)





Pin y Pon also has its version of a nativity scene for 32.95 euros at Amazon and 34.95 euros at El Corte Inglés

Pinypon – Bethlehem (Famous 700013091)

The Christmas villages (here the snow is included)

If we talk about villages, although we already find them everywhere, I confess that it was in Leroy Merlin that I discovered the first ones.





Animated Christmas town composed of a house, slide, fir trees and children skiing, illuminated with multi-color led light. By activating your system you will be able to observe how each figure moves to the beat of the music. It needs connection to the electrical network. Measurements: 34 x 19 x 40.5 cm (width x height x depth) and price 51.99 euros

Animated Christmas town with village lighting 34×19 x18 cm





Christmas ornament inspired by a lively Christmas town made up of several houses, fir trees, Santa Claus with reindeer and figures, illuminated with multi-colored led light and connected to a transformer. Measurements: 18 x 27.5 x 34 cm (width x height x depth) for 57.99 euros

Christmas musical city with reindeer lighting 18 x 27.5 x 34 cm





The best-selling Amazon format is by pieces and it is this TOYLAND® set with Mini Village illuminated scenes for 24.99 euros

TOYLAND® Mini Village Illuminated Scene Set – Christmas Decorations (12 Piece)





A Christmas market in these NOCH-Kit figurines and booths that represent a current one, includes lights 22.99 euros

NIGHT-Kit at the Christmas Market-Laser-Cut + Lights + Cola, Color Colored (65610)





In El Corte Inglés they call these scenes “American people”, a skating rink of American People has a price of 69.95 euros

Pueblo Americano skating rink El Corte Inglés





From HOMCOM Christmas village with LED lights. A 12x19x19.5cm scene featuring a spinning tree, moving train, and Christmas decoration music now 13% off. Normal price € 39.99 and now 34.99 euros

HOMCOM Christmas Village with LED Lights Rotating Tree Moving Train and Music Christmas Decoration for Desk Table 30x19x19.5 cm Multicolor





From EMIEN A Kit of 45 pieces of miniature Christmas decorations for winter Christmas scene for 23.99 euros

EMiEN 45PCS Winter Christmas Miniature Ornament Kits for Christmas Scene Fairy Garden Dollhouse Home Decor, Mini Christmas Trees for Xmas Party Decoration





A Christmas scene with lighting and movement (Christmas town with railroad) of MIJOMA for 56.69 euros

MIJOMA Christmas decoration with Christmas scene with lighting and movement (Christmas town with railroad)





Of small dimensions 26.4 x 20.1 x 17.6 cm this luminous Christmas village Santa Luisa for 36.90 euros

Luminous Christmas village Santa Luisa





If you also want to travel with the Christmas town, it takes us to a snowy London. De Holyart Christmas village “London” with movement light music 35x20x25 for 148.35 euros

Holyart Christmas village London Movement light music 35x20x25

