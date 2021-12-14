The current champion is Regatas Lima l Photo: Diffusion

After a few months of waiting, this Thursday, December 16, the National Superior Women’s Volleyball League (LNSV). This Monday a conference was held where the programming for the first date was presented, in which ten clubs will compete. This tournament will take place on Villa El Salvador Sports Center.

The participating teams are the following: Regattas Lima, Alliance Lima, San Martin, Gemini, Circolo, Rebaza Acosta, Jaamsa, Soan Group, Deportivo Alianza Y Latino Amisa. Being the first who was crowned champion last season and will seek to get his seventh title in the history of this competition.

The meetings will be able to have an audience and the tickets will be put on sale through the Joinnus platform in the next few hours. Everything under the corresponding protocols and attendees must come with their vaccination card. The capacity for the moment will be 20%. In addition, through the channel Movistar Sports and the virtual platform Movistar Play, people will be able to live from this party.

The current champion will open the tournament facing Grupo Soan, one of the debuting casts. Afterwards, there will be a clash of clubs with similar names: Alianza Lima vs. Deportivo Alianza. The third confrontation will be measured Circolo with Universidad San Martín. Then, Rebaza Acosta with Geminis. Finally, they will close the date, Jaamsa and Latino Amisa.

PROGRAMMING THE FIRST DATE

December 16

Regattas Lima vs. Soan Group / 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 18

Alliance Lima vs. Deportivo Alianza / 3:00 p.m.

Circolo vs. San Martín University / 5:30 p.m.

Decembre 19th

Rebaza Acosta vs. Gemini / 3:00 p.m.

Jaamsa vs. Latino Amisa / 5:30 p.m.

