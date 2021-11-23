The National Rehabilitation Institute (INR), “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra” celebrates 21 years of providing comprehensive, humanistic and vanguard care to people who do not have social security. “We not only seek to address disabilities, but to prevent them,” says CEO Carlos Javier Pineda Villaseñor.

New features during the pandemic

He adds that this institution provides highly specialized medical services to patients with health problems related to musculoskeletal, neurological, pulmonary, cardiac, hearing, visual, pediatric, geriatric and burn disabilities, and as of 2020 receives patients referred by other hospitals for pulmonary rehabilitation such as consequence of COVID-19.

As part of this permanent commitment to improve people’s quality of life, Pineda Villaseñor reports that in 2020 the INR provided 83,736 consultations, of which 6,254 were for emergencies. In addition, 9,603 hospital admissions and discharges were documented, and 4,993 surgeries and 113,149 therapies were performed.

One of Mexico’s challenges is the increase in cases of disability due to aging and chronic diseases. The 2020 Population and Housing Census of the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (Inegi) reveals that there are 6 million 179 thousand 890 people with some type of disability. Of these, 53 percent are women and 47 percent are men.

The Inegi identifies people with disabilities as those who have difficulty performing basic activities: seeing, hearing, walking, remembering or concentrating, performing personal care and communicating.

Faced with this reality, the general director comments that the National Institute of Rehabilitation strengthens accident prevention actions and makes diagnoses, treatments and rehabilitation therapies based on scientific evidence and third-level medical care.

“We work on three priority axes: highly specialized medical care; training of human resources through education, and development of research on disability ”.

Regarding the medical care area, Carlos Javier Pineda Villaseñor details that the orthopedic area is subdivided into anatomical regions. So in each of them “there are highly qualified specialists in hand, shoulder, elbow, spine, knee, hip and foot injuries”, among others.

He said that the “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra” National Rehabilitation Institute also provides post-COVID lung therapy to patients referred from other institutions, facilitating their family and work reintegration.

In this institute there is the National Center for Research and Attention to the Burned Patient (Ceniaq), which provides service to anyone who has suffered second or third degree body burns, as a result of explosions, pyrotechnics, road mishaps and other accidents.

Resident training

In the INR is the headquarters of the Higher School of Rehabilitation, which has an enrollment of 230 students in nine specialties: Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery; Medical Genetics; Medicine of Physical Activity and Sports; Rehabilitation Medicine; Ophthalmology; Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery; Orthopedics and Rheumatology. In addition, therapists from Central America, South America, the United States, and other countries receive training at this institute.

The CEO mentioned that the INR is widely recognized as a leading model in the development of scientific research and advancement in rehabilitation medicine. In 2020, the work of 159 researchers was published in 153 articles.

Recently, the Panamerican League of Rheumatology Associations awarded the INR the National Prize for Medical Innovation 2021, for its viscosupplementation project, based on bee honey to combat osteoarthritis in people over 60 years of age.

With 2,300 workers, including medical and nursing staff, therapists, orthotists and prosthetists, research, social work, among others, the National Rehabilitation Institute is consolidated as a prestigious institution through a quality and efficient service.