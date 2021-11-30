LaSalud.mx.- In Mexico, approximately 2.3 million people suffer from hearing impairment, of which more than 50% are over 60 years of age; just over 34% are between 30 and 59 years old and about 2% are girls and boys.

Through its medical units, the Ministry of Health provides preventive, diagnostic and specialized comprehensive care services for any hearing impairment, as well as rehabilitation to improve communication and social integration of people living with this condition.

One of the highly specialized units in hearing care is the National Institute of Rehabilitation (INR) “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra”, which has the largest area in Mexico in attention to hearing health and communication problems, in addition to the human communication therapy service for rehabilitation.

The head of the Audiology and Otoneurology Division at the INR, Francisco Alfredo Luna Reyes, explained that during the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, at least 967 first-time patients were evaluated, of which 37 presented hearing damage related to COVID-19. In this Institute, before the pandemic, approximately 6 thousand people were treated each year for the first time for hearing problems.

The specialist indicated that to avoid the risk of contagion, telemedicine was used to assess and follow-up patients, and the emergency department cared for people with rapid progression of hearing problems, sudden hearing loss and other related symptoms with disturbances in the ear, such as dizziness and vertigo.

At National Day of Deaf People, commemorated on November 28, Luna Reyes pointed out that this condition can be congenital, that is, a condition with which one is born, or acquired, because it occurs at any stage of life.

He added that a family history of deafness, advanced age, exposure to loud sounds or loud music are the main causes of hearing problems. Other risk factors are systemic hypertension, diabetes mellitus, viral infectious diseases such as measles, chicken pox, rubella, middle ear infections, use of some medications, and head injuries.

The specialist alerted mothers and fathers to pay attention if their daughter or son does not develop language, because it may be due to a hearing problem. He assured that the timely diagnosis of this disability favors treatment and rehabilitation. Therefore, it is essential to conducting neonatal hearing screening. Treatment depends on the cause, and in some cases, hearing aids or cochlear implants, some other supportive device, or surgery are necessary.

RGP