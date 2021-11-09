51 years after its founding, the National Institute of Pediatrics has faced various challenges. He had to go from a hospital where upper airway infections, diarrhea and malnutrition were treated to a referral center for chronic patients, malignant diseases, congenital and genetic defects, immunological, endocrine, kidney, neuromuscular, dermatological problems, among others.

This was announced by its general director, Mercedes Macías Parra, who stressed that the institute also has priority lines of research according to its function and the country’s public health problems.

Taste for medical research

He said that the National Institute of Pediatrics has a long tradition in the development of research projects related to the evaluation of new vaccines, becoming a national and international benchmark and currently has a staff of 129 researchers in Medical Sciences with current recognition of the National Research System.

He gave as an example the phase III clinical trials of rotavirus vaccines, which is one of the actions that has contributed the most to the reduction of infant morbidity and mortality. In addition, studies are being carried out on the dengue vaccine.

Due to its history, the National Institute of Pediatrics has been the spearhead in the implementation of the neonatal screening at the national level and continues as a reference for this type of studies that allow the timely identification of some diseases that affect the child population.

The director commented that one of the areas with the greatest growth in recent years has been research related to violence and child abuse. The studies focus on the causes, effects and repercussions of these behaviors and their impact as a public health problem. For this they have the support and collaboration of national and international bodies.

One of the largest specialist schools

Throughout its 51-year history, the National Institute of Pediatrics has also become a school where health professionals are trained in the medical and nursing branches.

“We are the headquarters of masters and doctorates with continuing medical education activities and undergraduate courses are awarded in pediatrics, medicine and other degrees.”

On average, 500 participants graduate annually from undergraduate, undergraduate internship or social service courses and approximately 1,500 students graduate from the three core specialties: pediatrics, stomatology and genetics. In addition, 1,014 students graduate, of which 781 are from indirect entry specialties and 233 from postgraduate courses for specialty, which affect the health of pediatric patients in Mexico, Central and South America.

The director said that graduates occupy the first places in the university exam of the Single Plan for Medical Specializations (PUEM) and the National Institute of Pediatrics has consistently obtained the first place among 27 academic centers throughout the country.

He pointed out that, with the advent of modern molecular biology techniques and its foray into clinical research, the Institute is considered a national and international benchmark in which multiple investigations are carried out, in order to find new molecules with therapeutic properties for treat various pathologies: enzyme defects, infections, cancer, epilepsy or others.

In addition, in synergy with the pharmaceutical industry, there is the opportunity to participate in the development of new drugs for the treatment of diseases for which there is no treatment until now or that are difficult to manage.

Finally, when referring to the care that the National Institute of Pediatrics provides in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes Macías reported that, in this third wave of infections, they allocated two of their five areas for non-serious patients and even the date has not registered saturation of beds.