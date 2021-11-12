Homeopathy has been practiced in Mexico since the year 1850

President Porfirio Díaz suffered from an ailment caused by an old war wound, which was resolved with a homeopathic treatment administered by Dr. Joaquín Segura y Pesado. From that, General Díaz gave the instruction that the Homeopathic National Hospital be opened, in the building of an old Virreinato Powder magazine, located in the city limits in 1893.

Just two years after its inauguration, the National School of Homeopathic Medicine was created, thus being one of the first teaching hospitals in the country.

Over the years, the Hospital it was growing and acquiring a prestige and expanding its services to the population, such as the care of deliveries, surgeries and emergencies.

Our country is one of the few in the world that has official support for the practice of Homeopathy. To such a degree is its recognition, that when the Secretary of Health and Assistance was created in 1943, it joined the National Homeopathic Hospital as part of its founding institutions.

In this general hospital, homeopathic therapy is prescribed by qualified doctors, some of them certified specialists, and is used as a single medication or in addition to conventional treatments.

Today, the utility of homeopathy is unquestionable in the treatment of many diseases and is practiced in almost 100 countries.

What is homeopathy about?

The basic principle is not to fight the disease directly, but to stimulate the human body to create specific antibodies against this disease. Based on the doctrine that “the similar cures the similar.” That is, the substance that causes the symptoms of a disease in healthy people will cure the similar in sick people.

However, there are many criticisms regarding this method.

Criticisms include the National Homeopathic Hospital in Mexico City, the only second-level hospital for the specialty in the country.

It is also the largest of its kind in Latin America, says its director, Fernando Ochoa Bernal.

In fact, it works like any second-level institution, that is, with a pediatric, maternity, operating room for general surgeries, ophthalmology, dental care and hospitalization areas.

It is a hospital center for the open population, that is, anyone has access to its services, regardless of having other types of health benefits.

The cost to patients is very low compared to conventional medicine. A consultation costs, for example, 70 pesos, about US $ 3.

Almost all the doctors studied conventional medicine and later a specialization in homeopathy.

The budget and strategy is similar to that of other institutions in the national health system.

The National Homeopathic Hospital attends an average of 37,000 consultations per year.

It is also one of the oldest medical institutions in the country. It was born in 1850, although its facilities were renovated a few years ago.

The current building was reopened in November 2014.

