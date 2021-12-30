National health institutes and federal hospitals are vaccination centers for health personnel - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-From December 27 to 30 and January 3 to 7, personnel from all areas of the national institutes of health and federal hospitals will receive a booster against COVID-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine, for which more than 47 are available one thousand doses distributed in six locations in Mexico City.

At National Institute of Cardiology (INC) “Ignacio Chávez” The personnel working in this unit and in the “Luis Guillermo Ibarra Ibarra”, “Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz” Psychiatry and Pediatrics National Rehabilitation Institutes (INR) are immunized.

At National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), biologicals are applied to personnel of that institution and of the national institutes of Genomic Medicine, Public Health (INSP), Neurology and Neurosurgery (INNN) “Manuel Velasco Suárez” and Geriatrics.





At National Institute of Respiratory Diseases (INER) “Ismael Cosío Villegas” the application of doses was destined for its medical and administrative staff, as well as for the Psychiatric Care Services (SAP).

At General Hospital “Manuel Gea González” It is expected that by January 7, 2022, reinforcements will have been applied to workers of this hospital center and the National Cancer Institute (INCan).

At Hospital Juárez de MéxicoOn December 28, 29 and 30, as well as January 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, the staff of this hospital and the Women’s Hospital will be vaccinated.

Those receiving the booster dose were required to complete the schedule by June and have no symptoms of COVID-19.

DZ