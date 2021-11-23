LaSalud.mx.- In the 2021 Posthumous Tribute carried out by the civil association National Health Award (PNS), recognized the value, effort and dedication of the doctor Silvia del Carmen Carrillo Ramírez, the nurse Maria Elena Cabrera Aguilar, the laboratory worker Rosa Eminé Rodríguez Reyna and the paramedic José Martín Mancera Ortiz as Health Heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members expressed the reasons that led their relatives to surrender to society.

The relative of Dr. Silvia del Carmen Carrillo Ramírez expressed how her compassion and vocation made her go beyond the conventional effort, by staying up in the fight to help people even when they were already infected with coronavirus; “She only stopped attending to her patients, using the telephone, when she was intubated.“

The husband of nurse María Elena Cabrera Aguilar thanked the PNS for having removed some of the many from anonymity “heroes who fell at the foot of the canyon and then you don’t even know who they are.“

For her part, the daughter of the laboratory worker Rosa Eminé Rodríguez Reyna thanked her saying that she would have preferred to see her on stage.

Upon receiving the recognition of the paramedic José Martín Mancera Ortiz, the friend and colleague who applied for him said that it was difficult to describe him because he was more than that, his family.

At the time, Oscar David Hernández Carranza, President of the PNS, expressed that this tribute is not only a recognition, but also an act for the family members to “feel a little warmth in your heart“, With a wide thanks”for the effort and dedication of one of the noblest of professions, whose purpose is to seek the well-being of all.“

The PNS also gave the recognition that could not be given last year to the Banamex Center for its contribution to the fight against the pandemic and the great work that its entire team did to save many lives. The recognition was given to Fernando Polanco Sanchez, Director of Integral Security of the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE).

In the same way, they gave each other Armando Sanchez, CEO of Hindernis, for having achieved the manufacture through nanotechnology of a 99.9% reliable mask-respirator to take care of the pandemic and other respiratory infections.

