Nathy Peluso peta it, and not only in the musical field. with a very marked personality and a style that does not go unnoticed, Bimba and Lola He has not wanted to miss the opportunity to make her the protagonist of his last campaign. Under the title “Love, always”, we notice the new bag that promises to captivate us from now on: Chimo Bay -It is inevitable to think of the DJ of the 90s-.

The bag that promises to transform our looks (throughout the year)

Whether in a bold color or a groundbreaking print, this new design promises to completely transform all of our outfits. Available in different sizes and varied materials such as leather or a laminated fabric, this bag is accompanied by a striking logo (a circular metallic piece in contrasting colors).





This new campaign wants to reflect the attitude and fundamental values ​​of the brand, where through fashion and with an extra waste of creativity it aims to spread art, culture and love, a lot of love.









In addition to having the presence of the Argentine singer, composer and performer, she is accompanied by dancers from the Marseille National Ballet. Directed and choreographed by (LA) HORDE, the new Bimba y Lola campaign features celebrated cinematographer André Chemetoff.

Photos | Bimba and Lola