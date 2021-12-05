Natalie Vértiz could leave You are in All in 2022. (Photo: Instagram)

She wants to be Choca Mandros’s favorite. Natalie Vértiz showed her discomfort with her partner from You are in All for not taking her into account when they asked her which television host she liked the most.

This moment happened with the television producer interviewed the actor Carlos Alcantara. They decided to do a sequence of questions and answers, where the one who refused to answer had to eat something unpleasant.

During his turn to ask questions, the protagonist of the film ‘Asu mare’ put Collide mandros when consulting him with which of all the conductors who passed through the Saturday space would stay.

The question left the driver totally nervous, who after a few seconds refused to answer and preferred to eat a sweet tocosh. Failure to respond caused his current partner Natalie Vértiz to infuriate with him.

“ I’m actually going to see about my contract at the end of the month . It cannot be that not even out of respect for your partner, it cannot be that you cannot choose and say that I am your favorite. I accept it, I already paid the floor and all that stuff“Vertiz said indignantly and added” If you had to choose your favorite between Sheyla Rojas and this little breasts … (who do you choose) “.

Choca Mandros was quite surprised by the reaction of the former beauty queen, pointing out that she knew the answer. “Friend, you are in my fool … It is the first time that they make me feel bad“Commented the producer, but at the insistence of his coworker he revealed:” You are my favorite. Today in ‘You are in all’ you are my favorite ”.

After hearing Choca’s confession, Natalie Vértiz was calmer and quite happy because of what she had heard. “ That’s what I wanted to hear … Lie partner, you don’t have to choose, I know there is a lot of space in your little heart ”.

NATALIE VÉRTIZ WAS NOT FOUND BY ANOTHER BEAUTY QUEEN

Miss Peru Yely rivera did not mention at any time the name of Natalie Vertiz when she asked him which Peruvian beauty queens she had as a reference. The host of You are in All could not help but get sad.

“It is that there are so many, if not all, I can not give name and surname. Janick, who recently went and remained in the top 3, is worthy of admiration because after so many years Peru is getting closer to the crown. , to my sister Kelín too, because she was in the top 10, we have Claudia Ortiz de Zevallos, there are so many beauty queens that I say wow”, He mentioned.

NATALIE VÉRTIZ TALKED ABOUT SURGERIES

Natalie Vértiz commented on her program You are in all, this Saturday, November 13, about plastic surgeries, and defended artists who have undergone this type of ‘arrangements’ to look and feel good.

“There are no problems with retouching, now everyone does some little things, a little nothing, but what happens is that sometimes one loses the horizon”, He indicated. To which Choca Mandros expressed with laughter. “ I have a friend who lost the horizon ”He added.

