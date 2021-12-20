

Natalia Arroyo will continue to lead the Women’s Royal Society until June 30, 2024. This was announced by the club that recognizes the work of the Catalan coach in the First Iberdrola.

“I am very happy. A year and a half ago I began this venture with enthusiasm and great goals and it is being fulfilled. We want to continue being linked. Here I have the environment to continue working at ease, in Donosti with a club that offers a very cool project of face to the future. From the closeness, enthusiasm, young talent “, he affirmed Stream in his first statements after his renewal was made official.

Stream, who arrived at the San Sebastian team on May 30, 2020 as a rookie on a First-class bench, has managed to relaunch the team that is currently second in the standings, nine points behind the leader, Barça.

A good first lap has brought the team to that privileged position despite the adversities it has overcome in these first months. Starting with the loss of ten players at the beginning of the campaign, with important names like Nahikari García; and continuing by the loss of three points decreed by the sole competition judge of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for not wearing the anagram of the league.

This Wednesday, Real Sociedad has the opportunity to put the finishing touches to the first round with a visit to Alavés Gloriosas (5:00 p.m.). “Hopefully we will close the year with a plus three and close a very, very good first lap,” commented the ‘txuri-urdin’ coach.