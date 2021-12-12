Nasser Al-Attiyah has signed a wild second half of the season. The Qatari rider started off with victory in Baja Aragón. At the controls of his Toyota Hilux V8, he also won the Rally of Morocco. Following this triumphal line, Al-Attiyah also conquered the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. And since there are not three without four, Nasser has achieved the victory in the Ha’il Rally, last round of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies. With such a streak the result cannot be another and Al-Attiyah has been proclaimed champion of the specialty before facing the Dakar 2022 with the renewed Toyota Hilux V6. Regarding the Ha’il Rally, a triumph of Mishal Al-Ghuneim in the motorcycle category and Abdulmajeed Al-Khlaifi on quads. What’s more, Teruhito Sugaraga prevailed among the trucks.

Al-Attiyah has exhibited the same superiority as in previous tests, with an unattainable rhythm from the first moment. In fact, the Qatari driver started the Ha’il Rally with victory in the first stage. At the end of the first special, he was already six minutes ahead of Denis Krotov and ten minutes ahead of Kuba Przygonski. Although the Polish driver responded with his partial victory in the second stage, Al-Attiyah prevailed on the third day, leaving the rally seen for judgment. In fact, Nasser achieved his particular hat trick by being the strongest driver in the final stage, closing the rally with a time of 10 hours, 50 minutes and 23 seconds. Registration out of reach of Denis Krotov and Sebastien Halpern, Qatari podium companions in the event held in Saudi Arabia.

With his fifth place behind Vladimir Vasilyev, the Argentine Lucio Álvarez and the Spanish Armand Monleón have secured the runner-up of the FIA ​​World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in a rally in which Laia Sanz has made her mark with a great eighth place with her MINI JCW Rally. In addition, the also female Molly Taylor has been tenth. Out of classification, Martin Prokop, Juan Cruz Yacopini and Ronan Chabot have tested their T1 + vehicles facing the next Dakar, while among the ‘riders’ there has been local dominance. Saudi Mishal Al-Ghuneim has won the motorcycle category with his Husqvarna FR450 Rally, while on quads the victory has been for the also local Abdilmajeed Al-Khulaifi. By last, Among the trucks the victory has been for Teruhito Sugawara with the new Hino 600.