. And it is that the triumph of the Qatari in the car category is synonymous with the victory of the Castellón in motorcycles. So it was in 2016, also in the 2017 edition.after the COVID-19 pandemic. On a full Saturday day for both of them,. For the Qatari it is his fourth triumph in the Spanish event, while for the Honda rider it is his fifth.

The second and decisive stage of Baja Aragón In the car category, he started with the leadership of Sébastien Loeb. But nevertheless, the French could not withstand the push of Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah in SS2 and the Toyota driver snatched the lead from the nine-time WRC champion. In fact, Al-Attiyah got a 1 minute and 4 second lead over the French driver. The SS3 only confirmed the victory of Nasser Al-Attiyah, since Sébastien Loeb with problems in his BRX Hunter T1 lost more than 10 minutes. The Frenchman said goodbye to any podium option.

Joan Barreda has been the fastest rider in all the stages of Baja Aragón 2021 in the motorcycle category.

Fruit of the mixed luck of both, Nasser Al-Attiyah scored the victory with a margin of 4 minutes and 40 seconds over Mattias Ekström, present in Teruel with a MINI All4 Racing. For its part, Yazeed Al-Rajhi completed the test podium. Regarding the rest of the categories, the Spanish Roberto Rodríguez has achieved the triumph in the T3 category after widely surpasses Ronald Basso and Santiago Navarro. Within the T4 class, Alexandre Re has prevailed also clearly on Mshari Althefiri and Jerome De Sadeleer in a category in which Gerard Farrés has finished fourth.

For its part, the motorcycle category has been written under the script imposed by Joan Barreda. The Honda rider was the fastest in the prologue and the SS1 during Friday’s stage and has repeated his performance on the second day. With the scratch on the SS2 and the SS3, Barreda has added his fifth triumph in Baja Aragón with an income of 4 minutes and 11 seconds over Lorenzo Santolino. Tosha Schareina closed the podium after finishing just 11 seconds behind Sherco’s rider. What’s more, It is worth highlighting the triumph of Alexandre Giroud in quads and Martin Macik in trucks.