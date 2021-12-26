EFE.- The mission of the James Webb Space Telescope is to observe the moment when the first galaxies emerged and today it took the first step with an “absolutely perfect” launch from the European spaceport of Kuru, in French Guiana.

It was 12:20 GMT when the Ariane 5 rocket fired engines to give the final push to a project of more than three decades and years of delays, which have been launched by the space agencies of the United States (NASA), Europe (ESA) and Canada (CSA).

A partially cloudy sky in Kurú did not allow to see continuously the ascent of the rocket or the two long tongues of fire that caused its engines at full power, in what was an “absolutely perfect” launch, he said in a subsequent press conference. Head of Arianespace, Stéphane Israël.

Lee: NASA and SpaceX mission to deflect an asteroid successfully kicks off

James Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever released. An engineering feat that has been described as a time machine.

Thanks to its vision in the infrared spectrum and its enormous primary mirror, it will offer an unprecedented view of the universe and will allow us to look back more than 13,500 million years to see the first galaxies that were born after the Big Bang, the great explosion that gave rise to the universe. .

Equipped with four scientific instruments, the MIRI, NIRSpec, NIRCam and NIRISS cameras, spectrographs and coronagraphs, which have Spanish collaboration, the successor to the mythical Hubble telescope will also allow the discovery of new exoplanets and the identification of their chemical composition.

Once out of Earth orbit, the main heads of the three space agencies took the floor and agreed to highlight the importance of international collaboration to bring this project to fruition.

The director general of ESA, Josef Aschbacher, the only one present in Kurú, referred to the date on which the James Webb began its journey and said that it is a Christmas gift “for all the people in the world” that will allow do new science.

Also read: NASA and SpaceX, ready to put the next space station crew into orbit

The launch “spectacularly celebrates the international collaboration that has made this cutting-edge mission possible,” said Aschbacher, adding that now “we are getting closer to the impressive scientific discoveries” that the telescope will bring.

The administrator of NASA, Bill Nelson, stressed that the new telescope will take us “to the beginning of the universe”, to discover “incredible things that we could never have imagined”, which is possible thanks to a “team for which the normal thing is make the impossible possible ”.

The administrator of the Canadian Space Agency, Lisa Campbell, highlighted the “enormous scientific opportunities offered by this unique observatory.”

James Webb is going to a point called Lagrange 2 at 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which he will arrive within a month, a period during which he will have to overcome a series of critical stages in his deployment, which will be like a complicated and millimeter ballet.

It is so large that it has been folded in origami style to fit on the rocket and in the next few hours it will begin its deployment as a transformer toy. Some of these steps will be a milestone as it is the first time they will be carried out in space.

This will open your tennis-court-sized parasol and then open your 6.5-meter primary mirror, which is made up of 18 beryllium hexagons coated in a thin layer of gold.

Greg Robinson, director of the James Webb program at NASA, assured at the press conference that he was not worried, although he did acknowledge “the complexity” of the telescope’s deployment. “We have a good team. As an engineer there is always a bit of anxiety ”, but“ the next few days we are going to have a lot of fun ”.

The paramount importance of this mission, both from an astronomical and a technological point of view, caused the space agencies to broadcast the take-off and special programs in several languages.

The astronomer Michelle Thaller conducted the broadcast in English, while in Spanish it was the responsibility of the Spanish scientist Begoña Vila, James Webb’s chief systems engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who summarized: “It’s a historic day ”.

The takeoff was only the first part of a complicated process, so the numerous team present in Kurú kept silent, while the voice in French of the operations chief was heard confirming that each phase was successfully passed.

The applause and hugs that certified that the most difficult thing had already happened occurred 27 minutes after takeoff, when the telescope and the rocket separated in space. “Go Webb go” (Come on Webb, come on) the team shouted, some dressed in Christmas hats and masks.

This separation was the most visual step, since the launcher was equipped with a camera that showed in detail how the telescope was moving away, while still seeing a piece of the Earth and the black sky in front. A moment that NASA’s director of space missions, Tomas Zurbuchen, assured that he would never forget.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed