The United States through NASA announced the selection of three American companies that will receive government funding to further develop the private space stations.

From a set of 11 proposals, NASA selected Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, Nanoracks LLC, and Northrop Grumman to receive more than $ 400 million in federal funding through three Space Law Agreements.

(Photo: NASA)

NASA Millionaire Space Accords

According to information collected by The Verge, NASA began seeking proposals in July for its Commercial Low Earth Orbit (CLD) development program that aims to support the development of commercial space stations.

This plan is ultimately aimed at eventually replacing the International Space Station (ISS). Through this model, NASA would be a customer of the commercial space industry, this in turn will allow it to save costs and focus its resources on basic research and exploration.

As part of the project, Blue Origin is expected to receive $ 130 million to develop Orbital Reef, a free-flying space concept that the company announced in October this year for the first time.

For its part, Nanoracks LLC will receive 160 million dollars for its Starlab station concept, this is a collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin designed to house up to four astronauts and carry out advanced research in biology, materials science, among other research.

Ultimately, Northrop Grumman will receive $ 125.6 million to develop the commercial space station using existing technologies such as its Cygnus spacecraft, which currently carries ISS cargo.

According to NASA, the awards are the first part of a two-phase approach to ensure a smooth transition to commercial stations in LEO in its first phase.