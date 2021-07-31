For days the US space administration (NASA) managed to reset the Hubble telescope, so it already continues to send images from outer space and prolong its 31-year legacy expanding our view of the universe.

So the NASA has returned the Hubble Space Telescope’s science instruments to operational status, therefore the agency indicates that the collection of scientific data will resume.

And for this he has begun to command photos from outer space, as the first scientific information collected since the payload computer experienced a problem on June 13, which placed the instruments in a safe configuration and suspended science operations.

“Hubble is an icon that gives us a incredible vision of the cosmos during the last three decades “said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

“I am proud of the Hubble team, from current members to the Hubble alumni who stepped in to provide their support and expertise. Thanks to his dedication and thoughtful work, Hubble will continue to build on his 31-year legacy, broadening our horizons with his vision of the universe, ”added Nelson.

The Hubble control center.

In this sense, most of the observations lost while science operations were suspended will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Hubble team has been investigating the cause of payload computer problem since it first occurred. Last Thursday the 15th, the team switched the spacecraft to backup hardware.

NASA confirmed that Hubble will last for many more years and will continue to make groundbreaking observations, working in conjunction with other space observatories, including the James Webb Space Telescope, to expand our understanding of the cosmos.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has been observing the universe for more than 31 years and Through it, more than 1.5 million observations have been made and more than 18,000 scientific articles have been published with their data.

In this sense, he has contributed to some of the most important discoveries in our cosmos, including the accelerated expansion of the universe, the evolution of galaxies over time, the ice of Ganymede that Juno explores today, and the first atmospheric studies of planets beyond our solar system.

Photos NASA Hubble.

Read more This could win Scarlett Johansson if she succeeds in her lawsuit against Disney

NASA log of the Hubble ‘reset’

– It was July 16 when NASA successfully switched to the back-up hardware of the Hubble Space Telescope, to compensate for a problem with the original payload computer that occurred when the computer stopped, suspending collection of scientific data.

– The switch included putting the control unit online Backup Power Unit (PCU) and the backup Scientific Data Formatter / Command Unit (CU / SDF) on the other side of the Scientific Instrument and Data Management Unit (SI C&DH).

– The PCU distributes power to the components SI / C & DH, and the CU / SDF sends and formats commands and data.

– To complete the procedure, other pieces of the hardware on board Hubble were changed to its alternate interfaces to connect to the backup.

– Once these steps were completed, the back-up payload computer was turned on and loaded with the flight software and brought the satellite into normal operations mode.

Currently, the Hubble team is monitoring the hardware to make sure everything is working properly.

Scientists also began the process to recover scientific instruments from their configuration safely and ensure that the instruments operate at stable temperatures.

Finally, the team carried out a initial calibration of instruments before resuming normal science operations generated by the photographic testimonies that we reveal below.

It may interest you Lady Gaga crashes the internet after ‘the House of Gucci’ trailer